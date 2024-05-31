The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

