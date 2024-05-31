The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target to $28.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AESI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AESI opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,958 shares of company stock worth $10,022,109. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

