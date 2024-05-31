The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $132.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,471 shares of company stock worth $969,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,949,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

