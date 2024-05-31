The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $168.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of GTLS opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after acquiring an additional 270,133 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,672,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

