The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.54. 117,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,227,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm has a market cap of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

