Theta Fuel Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $633.32 million and $9.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,564,829,129 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

