Thomas Deitrich Sells 873 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $305,190.06.

ITRI stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Itron by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

