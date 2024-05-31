ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 29,363 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,111.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.05 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,607 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

