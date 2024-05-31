Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
