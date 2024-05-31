Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

