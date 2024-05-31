Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $54.62. Approximately 467,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,981,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.