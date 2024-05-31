Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.29. Approximately 643,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,971,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

