Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBRX

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.