TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $21.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,343.23. 291,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,197. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,363.66. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,262.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,133.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

