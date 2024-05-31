Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
