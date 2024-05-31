Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

