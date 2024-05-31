Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 530 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Equifax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

Equifax stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Report on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,556. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.