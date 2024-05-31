Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.30 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

