Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.19 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

PRU stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

