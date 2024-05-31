Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

