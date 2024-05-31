Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 18,176 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

