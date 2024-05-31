Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 622 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

