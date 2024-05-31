Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Plans — Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRINZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

