Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,797 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %

TCOM opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

