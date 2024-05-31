Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $51.77

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.77, but opened at $50.61. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 384,425 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. HSBC upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,471,000 after purchasing an additional 837,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

