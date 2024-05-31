TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.14. 18,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 23,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.