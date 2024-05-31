TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$63.94 and last traded at C$64.61. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.45.
TSE:QBTC.U Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.70.
