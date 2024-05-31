Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

