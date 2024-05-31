UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,061,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 8,931,573 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

UiPath Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UiPath by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

