Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $12,078,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 73,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,335. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.82 and a 200 day moving average of $470.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

