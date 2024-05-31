Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 3.3% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.61.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.07. 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,937. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.