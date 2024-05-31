Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the April 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 920,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Umicore has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

