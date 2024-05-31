Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 437.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNCY. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

UNCY opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,594,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

