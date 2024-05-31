United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Jagroop Gill Buys 2,344 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill acquired 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,063,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,712,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill purchased 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill purchased 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill purchased 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980.00.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

