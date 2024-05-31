UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

