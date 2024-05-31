Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,946.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 136.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

