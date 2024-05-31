US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 151,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,874. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
