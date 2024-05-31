US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 151,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,874. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.