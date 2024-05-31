USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez Buys 1,600 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $19,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USCB Financial stock remained flat at $12.10 during midday trading on Friday. 12,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in USCB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USCB Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in USCB Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

