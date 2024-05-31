USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 19,289 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $40,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,389 shares of company stock worth $510,781. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,447. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.35.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

