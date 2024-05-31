UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 61.8% in May

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 237,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,306. UTime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

