UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 61.8% in May

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 237,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,306. UTime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
