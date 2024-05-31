VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 442,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,043,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $652.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.