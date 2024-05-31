Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on VALN
Valneva Trading Down 0.2 %
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Unexpected AI Innovators Transforming Their Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.