Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 231188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Get Vanadiumcorp Resource alerts:

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.