Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,877. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

