Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VUG traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.69. 889,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,400. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $357.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

