Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Reduced by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.79. 125,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,018. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

