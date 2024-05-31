Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.48. 335,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.