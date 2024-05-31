Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 33,595 shares.The stock last traded at $135.81 and had previously closed at $136.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
