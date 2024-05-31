Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 33,595 shares.The stock last traded at $135.81 and had previously closed at $136.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.