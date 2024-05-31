Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 1,092,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,512. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

