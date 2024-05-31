Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.42. 239,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,600. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

