Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

